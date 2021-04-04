Northwestern Opens GPAC Volleyball Tournament With Sweep Of Hastings
Will host Concordia in semifinals on Wednesday
ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - Seventh-ranked Northwestern used a powerful, crisp offense to earn a 3-0 sweep over Hastings and advance to the GPAC semifinals. Individual game scores were 25-17, 25-21 and 25-10; the Raiders improve to 18-3 on the season and push their win streak against Hastings to five matches. Northwestern is 3-0 this spring.
Head Coach Kyle Van Den Bosch’s squad hit .494 over the three-set match, putting away 46 kills in 83 attempts while committing just five errors. The .494% is the fourth highest in program history and the second time this season that Northwestern hit over .400. (also vs Doane).
Set One: 25-17 win
- Tied for the fifth time early in set one (6-6), a kill from Anna Wedel was the first point of a 3-0 run to put Northwestern in front for good
- leading by three (16-13), Northwestern closed with an 8-4 run, getting kills by Wedel (3), Makenize Fink, Bekah Horstman and A.J. Kacmarynski
- Fink and Wedel led Northwestern with six kills each in the first set
Set Two: 25-21 win
- Northwestern built up a four-point lead (13-9) after a 3-0 run with Taylor Meyer at the service line
- Hastings surged ahead later, 17-16, after their best surge (4-0) of the match to force a Raider timeout
- back-to-back kills by Horstman and Emily Van Ginkel put Northwestern back in front moments later
- tied at 21, a successful attack by Fink gave Northwestern the lead for good and sparked a 4-0 run to finish off set two
Set Three: 25-10 win
- Following the first point by Hastings, Northwestern scored the next six points on kills by Wedel and Kacmarynski and four consecutive aces from Meyer
- The Broncos cut the lead down to 7-3 but Northwestern responded with the next five points on two kills by Horstman, an ace from Fink and a couple of errors by Hastings
By the Numbers:
- Northwestern had the advantage in hitting (49% - 17%), blocking (7-2), aces (9-1) and digs (36-25)
- Fink put down a match-high 12 kills, hitting .611 from the rightside
- Wedel totaled 11 kills and nine digs
- Horstman added a season-high eight kills and put away five blocks
- all five Northwestern attackers hit better than .320
- Lacey Reitz lofted up 34 assists and totaled five kills in five attempts
- Meyer matched her career high with five aces
- Hastings was led by Emily Krolikowski with nine kills; Lucy Skoch added eight
