Save the date: Couples rush to get married on 4/3/21 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) - Saturday marked the countdown to love: 4/3/2021. Thousands of couples in Las Vegas and across the nation made sure to tie the knot on the once-in-a-lifetime date.

Whitney Cox, a marketing coordinator with Vegas Weddings, says their phones have been ringing off the hook all week, due to the iconic date: 4/3/21. It’s the highest call volume she’s seen in three years.

“What we’re seeing now is all the couples who had to postpone their wedding…They’re not ready to plan a whole big extravaganza. They’ve been there, done that. They want to do something easy,” Cox said.

Dozens of couples booked their weddings as far as one year out to get the specific date, and long lines were seen starting Thursday at the Clark County Marriage License Bureau. Some reported an hour-long wait time, with more than 1,000 licenses handed out by noon Saturday.

“We’re nervous but super excited at the same time because it’s a big change,” said soon-to-be bride Natalie Furn, as she and her fiancé waited in line.

The couples also included the soon-to-be Mr. and Mrs. Stauffer, who drove all the way from Wisconsin to seal the deal after an eight-year engagement.

“This made it easy for me to remember because I’m bad with dates,” Bryce Stauffer said. “A very big relief off my shoulders. This is what she’s been wanting for years, and we’re finally getting it done. As long as she’s happy, I’m happy.”

Paula Cook, supervisor for the Marriage License Bureau, says the last such iconic date was 10/10/2020, which fell in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. In total, 1,599 couples were married on that date in Las Vegas.

