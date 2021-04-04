SDSU Soccer Wraps Up Home Schedule With Win Over UND

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State women’s soccer defeated North Dakota, 2-0, Sunday afternoon at Fishback Soccer Park in its home finale.

The Jackrabbits, now 10-0-4 on the season, fired 18 shots in the contest, placing eight on goal. SDSU saw Eden Brooker and Kayla Anderson record goals, as Kayla Wisniewski and Rachel Hewitt tallied assists. Brooker led the Jackrabbit offense with four total attacks, while Wisniewski and Maya Hansen each recorded three shots.

SDSU posted its 10th shutout of the season as Jocelyn Tanner and Taylor Lock split time between the pipes and SDSU turned away four UND shots on goal.

The teams played an even first half as each team tallied seven shots in the frame. The Fighting Hawks held a 3-2 edge in shots on goal. Wisniewski looked to give the Jackrabbits the lead in the 26th minute as she sent a quick, low shot off of a pass from Hansen, but UND’s Madi Livingston was able to come up with the save.

The Jackrabbits struck early in the second half as Wisniewski’s cross found its way to Brooker who sent a shot to the back to the net to record her second goal of the series and give the Jackrabbit the lead in the 46th minute.

SDSU outshot UND 8-3 over the next 34 minutes. After a shot by Hansen was blocked, Hewitt tracked down the deflection and sent a cross toward the net that found Kayla Anderson who fired the shot past UND’s keeper, sealing a 2-0 victory for the Jacks.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is now 11-3-1 all-time against North Dakota

The Jackrabbits extended their unbeaten streak to 14 games

Eden Brooker tallied 12 shots and two goals in SDSU’s pair of contests

SDSU finished its home slate 6-0-2

Up Next

South Dakota State will conclude regular season action at Western Illinois, April 9 and 11. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. on April 9 and noon on April 11.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.