SDSU’s Eden Brooker Gets Another Golden Goal

Leads Jacks past UND 1-0 with her second game winner in double overtime
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If the South Dakota State soccer team is in double overtime, they best look for Eden Brooker.

Scoreless into the second overtime last night against North Dakota, Brooker booted home the Golden Goal to give the Jackrabbits a 1-0 victory. It’s the second time this year she’s scored the game winner in that situation, the first coming March 14th against Denver.

The Jacks wrap up their home schedule tomorrow against the Fighting Hawks at 1.

