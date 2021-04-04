SDSU’s Eden Brooker Gets Another Golden Goal

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If the South Dakota State soccer team is in double overtime, they best look for Eden Brooker.

Scoreless into the second overtime last night against North Dakota, Brooker booted home the Golden Goal to give the Jackrabbits a 1-0 victory. It’s the second time this year she’s scored the game winner in that situation, the first coming March 14th against Denver.

The Jacks wrap up their home schedule tomorrow against the Fighting Hawks at 1.

