USD Draws Missouri In NCAA Volleyball Tournament

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Coyote volleyball team’s second NCAA Tournament Trip will take place in the same place as their first. All 48 teams will be playing in Omaha, which is where USD played their first Big Dance against Creighton three years ago.

Today they learned who they’re second dance partner will be during the NCAA Selection Show.

Gathered together in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center, the Coyotes learned a little after 3:30 PM that they will play Missouri of the SEC on April 14th at 11 AM. The Tigers went 15-7 on the year and were ranked 25th in the country.

The Coyotes finished 15-6 after yesterday’s dramatic five set Summit League Tournament Championship win over Denver and, with a resume that includes a five set win over then-14th ranked Creighton, who also qualified for the NCAA Tournament, USD certainly feels like a team that can do damage in the Big Dance.

This year’s tournament field was reduced from the normal 64 to 48 teams, with the top 16 seeds getting byes. The winner of the USD-Missouri match will face 9th seeded Ohio State the following day (April 15th) at 11 AM.

Click on the video viewer to see the Coyotes reaction and hear from the team!

