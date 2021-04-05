605 Magazine publishes home issue in April

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 605 Magazine’s April issue is all about the home. Several companies are highlighted in it across the state.

One is a design business called Chelsey Home. Chelsey Preuss started it when she was 25 years old. She offers kitchen and bath design, vacation rental design, and custom cabinetry.

Another person highlighted is Kell Shaw. She’s the owner of Walnut & Pine Design. Shaw styles homes in the Black Hills and actually owns an Airbnb in Custer that she rents out that has the same home style.

You can read this month’s issue here or find a physical copy of it at several locations across South Dakota.

