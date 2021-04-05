Advertisement

Angry customer opens fire at Memphis Burger King

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say a customer at an east Memphis Burger King opened fire after getting angry over the drive-thru wait time.

According to police, the woman got out of the front passenger seat of a mid-sized, four-door, gray sedan driven by a man and walked up to the window. Surveillance video showed the woman grab a black handgun from the vehicle, lean through the drive-thru window and fire several shots at Burger King workers.

No one was injured and no arrests have been made.

Police released images of the woman and the vehicle taken from surveillance video in an effort to track her down.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

