Avera Race Against Cancer goes virtual for 2nd straight year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the second year in a row, the Avera Race Against Cancer is going virtual due to COVID-19 concerns.

In past years, thousands have gathered in Sioux Falls for the fun run, which has raised more than $8 million for the Avera Cancer Institute over the past three decades. The 2021 event will be held virtually, just as it was in 2020. Organizers say this will allow people to take part no matter where they live.

This year’s event is scheduled for May 8. You can find information on how to register here.

Avera says all proceeds benefit local patients. In fact, in Aberdeen, proceeds from the race will be used to launch a new wig program for area cancer patients.

