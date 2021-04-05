Advertisement

Avera Race Against Cancer goes virtual for 2nd straight year

The 2021 Avera Race Against Cancer will be virtual. (file photo)
The 2021 Avera Race Against Cancer will be virtual. (file photo)(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the second year in a row, the Avera Race Against Cancer is going virtual due to COVID-19 concerns.

In past years, thousands have gathered in Sioux Falls for the fun run, which has raised more than $8 million for the Avera Cancer Institute over the past three decades. The 2021 event will be held virtually, just as it was in 2020. Organizers say this will allow people to take part no matter where they live.

This year’s event is scheduled for May 8. You can find information on how to register here.

Avera says all proceeds benefit local patients. In fact, in Aberdeen, proceeds from the race will be used to launch a new wig program for area cancer patients.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls man and woman are drug and abuse charges after police say they were found passed...
Police: Two found passed out in car with 2-year-old
Two Sioux Falls businesses fail alcohol compliance check
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Darrell Hartmann
Fire chief recently arrested for DUI announces retirement
Minnesota wrestling tournament relocates to Sioux Falls
Minnesota wrestling tournament relocates to Sioux Falls

Latest News

New tax return scam targets college students and staff
Senator John Thune sat down with Dakota News Now's Vanessa Gomez to discuss federal spending,...
Watch: Thune discusses COVID-19, southern border crisis, and 2024 presidential election
Some energy consumers in east central South Dakota are hoping to get answers to their questions...
Town hall scheduled for ongoing electric co-ops dispute
Vaccine eligibility opens up to all South Dakotans 16 and older
Vaccine eligibility opens up to all South Dakotans 16 and older
A senior at Gayville-Volin High School is named this week's Touchstone Energy Scholar of the...
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Gayville-Volin High School senior described as driven, positive