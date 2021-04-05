Advertisement

Biden speaks on Easter tradition in lieu of canceled egg roll

By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
(Gray News) - President Joe Biden gave remarks Monday on the tradition of Easter at the White House, with first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny also in attendance.

The White House canceled the annual Easter Egg Roll for the second straight year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The president said he is looking forward to when they will be able to celebrate at the White House with the event “next year, God willing.”

“As we celebrate the renewal of this season, we know that longed for dawn is almost here,” Biden said. “We will rebuild our nation; we will re-engage and re-imagine what we can be. We’ll remember that with faith, hope and love, anything is possible.”

The administration also is marking the holiday by sending out 2021 commemorative Easter Egg Roll eggs to vaccination sites and hospitals.

President Rutherford B. Hayes started the tradition in 1878.

There have been a few other times when the event was either moved off the White House grounds or cancelled. During World War I, President Woodrow Wilson suspended the Egg Roll, and Franklin Roosevelt did the same during World War II. President Harry Truman scratched the Egg Roll from 1948 to 1952, because of food rationing and renovations at the White House.

President Dwight Eisenhower restored the event in 1953.

Happy Easter from the White House!

Posted by The White House on Sunday, April 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

