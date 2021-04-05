Construction begins on Southeast South Dakota highway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Construction begins this week on another section of the rebuild of Highway 46 in southeast South Dakota.

Area D.O.T. Engineer Rod Gall says the highway will be closed east of Irene. Gall says its another part of a major rebuild project. He says the final portion will be east of Beresford. This year’s project will cost just over $11 million.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.