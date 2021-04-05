Advertisement

FFA state convention makes first Rapid City stop in 90 years

file photo
file photo(Marresa Burke)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - The Future Farmers of American’s annual state convention is headed to Rapid City for the first time in 90 years.

The Rapid City Journal reports the convention will be held April 11-13 at the Central State Fairgrounds. The convention will look different due to COVID-19 protocols, however.

The livestock show will be broken up into groups and people will be staggered throughout the convention. Some events have been cancelled, including workshops and a meal reception to recognize participants, and the number of teams competing has been cut from the typical 65 to 70 squads to 35.

