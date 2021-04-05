Fire chief recently arrested for DUI announces retirement

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The leader of the Brookings Fire Department has retired, city officials said Monday.

The announcement of Fire Chief Darrell Hartmann’s retirement comes weeks after he was arrested on drunk driving charges.

A press release from the city states Hartmann is retiring after 23 years of service. The release did not specify the reason for his departure.

City Manager Paul Briseno told Brookings Radio that the city “does not publicly comment on personnel matters.”

Hartmann was pulled over around Midnight on March 19. Brookings Police Chief David Erickson said Hartmann was given a field sobriety test and arrested for DUI. A court date is set for April 26.

Deputy Fire Chief Pete Bolzer will serve as interim Fire Chief.

