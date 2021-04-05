Advertisement

Fire chief recently arrested for DUI announces retirement

Darrell Hartmann
Darrell Hartmann(City of Brookings)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The leader of the Brookings Fire Department has retired, city officials said Monday.

The announcement of Fire Chief Darrell Hartmann’s retirement comes weeks after he was arrested on drunk driving charges.

A press release from the city states Hartmann is retiring after 23 years of service. The release did not specify the reason for his departure.

City Manager Paul Briseno told Brookings Radio that the city “does not publicly comment on personnel matters.”

Hartmann was pulled over around Midnight on March 19. Brookings Police Chief David Erickson said Hartmann was given a field sobriety test and arrested for DUI. A court date is set for April 26.

Deputy Fire Chief Pete Bolzer will serve as interim Fire Chief.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls man and woman are drug and abuse charges after police say they were found passed...
Police: Two found passed out in car with 2-year-old
Two Sioux Falls businesses fail alcohol compliance check
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Minnesota wrestling tournament relocates to Sioux Falls
Minnesota wrestling tournament relocates to Sioux Falls

Latest News

New tax return scam targets college students and staff
Senator John Thune sat down with Dakota News Now's Vanessa Gomez to discuss federal spending,...
Watch: Thune discusses COVID-19, southern border crisis, and 2024 presidential election
Some energy consumers in east central South Dakota are hoping to get answers to their questions...
Town hall scheduled for ongoing electric co-ops dispute
Vaccine eligibility opens up to all South Dakotans 16 and older
Vaccine eligibility opens up to all South Dakotans 16 and older
A senior at Gayville-Volin High School is named this week's Touchstone Energy Scholar of the...
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Gayville-Volin High School senior described as driven, positive