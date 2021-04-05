Advertisement

Indications South Dakota tourist season shaping up to be a strong one

File photo.
File photo.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
South Dakota tourism officials say there are indications the summer tourist season is shaping up to be a strong one following a year of limited travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tourism Secretary Jim Hagen says traffic on the state’s tourism website is tracking 55% ahead of last year, the Rapid City Journal reports.

In addition, state officials say the Department of Tourism’s vacation guide has been downloaded at record numbers and electronic newsletter subscriptions are up 29%.

Tourism is one of South Dakota’s top industries and generated about $3 billion in spending last year, down from a record $4 billion in 2019.

