Advertisement

Iowa opens vaccinations to all adults as virus spreads

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa has opened coronavirus vaccination to everyone age 16 and older.

The expansion Monday comes as the state deals with increasing spread of the virus.

State public health officials reported 68 more deaths on Sunday. There’s a delay between a death and the processing of death certificates, so many of those people died weeks earlier.

An Iowa public health spokeswoman says the high number on Sunday reflected a number of year-end reports received by the state.

Iowa has seen 5,822 people die of COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the state has the 16th-highest overall coronavirus death rate in the nation with 184 deaths per 100,000 since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls man and woman are drug and abuse charges after police say they were found passed...
Police: Two found passed out in car with 2-year-old
Two Sioux Falls businesses fail alcohol compliance check
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Darrell Hartmann
Fire chief recently arrested for DUI announces retirement
Minnesota wrestling tournament relocates to Sioux Falls
Minnesota wrestling tournament relocates to Sioux Falls

Latest News

New tax return scam targets college students and staff
Senator John Thune sat down with Dakota News Now's Vanessa Gomez to discuss federal spending,...
Watch: Thune discusses COVID-19, southern border crisis, and 2024 presidential election
Some energy consumers in east central South Dakota are hoping to get answers to their questions...
Town hall scheduled for ongoing electric co-ops dispute
Vaccine eligibility opens up to all South Dakotans 16 and older
Vaccine eligibility opens up to all South Dakotans 16 and older
A senior at Gayville-Volin High School is named this week's Touchstone Energy Scholar of the...
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Gayville-Volin High School senior described as driven, positive