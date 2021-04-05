Advertisement

Monday Munchies: Restaurant brings taste of Argentina to Sioux Falls

Opening during a pandemic was never the plan, but when the opportunity presented itself they...
By Miranda Paige
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In this edition of Monday Munchies we talk with staff at Tarquin Argentinian Restaurant located in Sioux Falls at 1301 E. Benson Road.

Argentinian food is what Gabriel Rivero and his family know best. Gabriel moved from Argentina to the US over 20 years ago.

“Well, I guess it’s a little bit of passion about it you know. We love what we do. You know, we love the food. We’re foodies,” said Gabriel.

With the help of friends and family, he opened up Tarquin Argentinian Restaurant in October to serve a slice of Argentina to the Sioux Falls community.

“A large combination of family recipes and classic Argentinian ones,” said Manager Russell Rivero.

Opening during a pandemic was never the plan, but when the opportunity presented itself they went for it.

“We knew about the risk, you know to open during a pandemic. But you know, we take the risk, you know like any businessman,” said Gabriel.

Tarquin is meant to give folks a place to get away.

“We saw an opportunity, especially with COVID. We knew so many people felt trapped and they had no way to, you know relax, you know. They could stay at home as well, but there’s nothing better than going out with loved ones and enjoying a nice meal and enjoying an experience really,” said Russell.

It hasn’t’ been easy.

“It was difficult in the beginning, believe me. Actually, we were being very close to closed, but here we are,” said Gabriel.

Their goal is to give customers the full Argentinian experience with a restaurant, bakery, and wine shop. On the menu are foods like empanadas, Argentinian grilled meats, and pasta. AS well as cakes and other baked goods.

It’s not just about serving food, but also sharing their Argentinian culture.

“There’s nothing better than to share that and to see their expressions and their reactions to try something different, something new, something they’ve never had before. So that’s what really makes it worth it,” said Russell.

Although it’s been a lot of hard work, Gabriel and his family are happy to finally have their own slice of Argentina right here in Sioux Falls.

For more information on dates and times open click here. The restaurant also offers takeout orders and Door Dash.

