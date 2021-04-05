Advertisement

No new COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Monday

File photo.
File photo.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State health officials say no new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota on Monday.

The Department of Health reported 156 new cases Monday, bringing the state’s total COVID-19 case count to 118,517.

Active cases rose slightly, increasing by 42 to 2,485.

Current hospitalizations fell by 15 to 88. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 3.7% of the state’s hospital beds and 7.6% of the state’s ICU beds.

The state’s death total remained unchanged at 1,938.

Monday’s coronavirus report included data from both Saturday and Sunday as the Department of Health did not provide a daily update on Easter.

Officials say 46% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, and 31% of those are fully vaccinated. This number includes vaccines administered by federal agencies like the IHS and VA.

