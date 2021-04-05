One More Warm Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have one more incredibly warm day on tap before we start to see some changes to our weather pattern. There will be plenty of sunshine today with a few clouds rolling through during the afternoon. Highs will range from the low 80s in the west to the mid to upper 80s in the east. There’s a slight chance we may see a few showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm pop this evening.

A cold front will move through the region tonight. That will cause highs to drop back into the 50s and 60s for Tuesday. It will be mostly cloudy and we’ll see increasing chances of rain Tuesday afternoon and evening. There may even be a few thunderstorms move through, but severe risk is looking fairly low. This storm system looks like it will take its time moving through our area, so we’ll see rain chances continue Tuesday night into Wednesday, and even Wednesday night into Thursday. Some parts of the region could see one to two inches of rain before this storm moves out.

The clouds will start to break Friday and we should get back into the 60s. This weekend is looking nice! Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s and there should be a good amount of sunshine. We’ll start off next week in the 60s but will drop into the 50s for highs by midweek and bring in a slight chance of showers.

