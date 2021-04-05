SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite rain expected this week, climate observers are warning of persistent drought conditions expected to continue into the summer.

Dennis Todey, head of the Midwest Climate Hub in Ames Iowa, says the rain this week, while welcome, won’t have much of an impact on the expanding dry conditions. Todey says the long range climate forecasts don’t show much of a change. He says dry conditions since last summer have drawn down subsoil moisture.

Severe drought conditions are expanding across parts of north central South Dakota into much of western North Dakota.

