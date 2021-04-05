Police: Two found passed out in car with 2-year-old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man and woman are facing drug and abuse charges after police say they were found passed out in a car with a child Sunday night.

Sioux Falls Police responded to the incident at a business near W. 41st Street and S. Louise Avenue, just after 10:30 pm. Police say 23-year-old Charles Kendrick Williams and 21-year-old Nicole Daniel Ross were waiting in a vehicle for food at a business when they were found passed out. A 2-year-old was also in the vehicle at the time.

Officers determined Willaims and Ross were under the influence of a substance and they were arrested.

Williams was arrested on DWI, drug, and abuse charges. Ross was arrested for abuse.

Sioux Falls Police say in any event involving a minor, the Department of Social Services and Child Protective Services work with law enforcement to find arrangements for the child.

