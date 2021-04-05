Advertisement

Showers and Thunderstorms Returning

Possibility for Some Severe Weather Exists
By Tyler Roney
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:51 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After a warm stretch of weather we had over the weekend and extended into today, some changes will be arriving beginning tonight in the form of some showers and thunderstorms. We’re tracking southeastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa to see some pop up storms tonight and into early Tuesday morning.

The threat for severe weather does exist with the main risks being for some large hail and damaging wind gusts. The better chances will be in parts of Minnesota where a Slight Risk of severe weather exists. That is a 2 out of 5 on the scale. We’ll continue to see more widespread showers and a few thunderstorms for the day on Tuesday bringing some much needed rainfall for the region. This will also significantly decrease our temperatures as highs fall to the lower to mid 50′s.

Rain and some thunderstorms will continue into Wednesday and gradually wind down from west to east. Temperatures will remain much cooler as well. We’ll begin to see more sunshine returning for all of us by Friday and continuing throughout this upcoming weekend as highs warm back up into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. Chances for showers will be back next Monday and Tuesday.

