South Dakota health professionals monitoring rise in COVID-19 cases

File photo
File photo(KEYC News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - COVID-19 infection numbers are creeping upward in South Dakota again and that has medical professionals worried.

Dr. Mike Pietila of Yankton has been treating coronavirus patients since the pandemic started. He tells WNAX he believes another peak is coming.

However, Pietila says more patients are surviving due to better treatment and vaccinations.

Overall infections in the state have trended up about 5% to 10% a week for the last month or so.

