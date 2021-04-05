Survey shows South Dakota’s political beliefs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new survey shows political opinion in South Dakota may be more moderate than that of the legislature.

University of South Dakota Political Science Professor Shane Nordyke coordinated the survey for South Dakota Public Broadcasting and the Chiesman Center for Democracy at USD.

She says they split the state into seven sections for the survey.

The survey found forty-six-point two percent as conservative or leaning that way and forty-one-point seven percent as liberal or leaning.

Nordyke says many people in the survey were concerned about the direction of public policy. And she says many of those in the survey are engaged in the political process.

The survey was released to a meeting of the Educational Telecommunications Board last week.

