Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Gayville-Volin High School senior described as driven, positive

GAYVILLE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Darien Rabe has a 3.99 GPA and is on his way to Iowa for college. He said he has mixed feelings about leaving Gayville-Volin High School.

“Some days, I walk in, and I’m like I’m ready to get out of here, but then the next day I’m like I’m really going to miss this. I like the teachers here and the environment, and it’s just a great community environment,” Rabe said.

He especially bonded with one of his science teachers.

“He helped us be a better person and the person I am today,” Rabe said. “He took us on field trips to his farm to learn about scat and field markings with animals.”

Rabe’s school counselor, Natalie Selchert, described the senior as someone who is determined, driven, and positive.

“When he’s around other people, people are drawn to him because he’s got that kind of charisma and positive attitude, and people feel comfortable around him,” Selchert said.

Another word she used to describe him, a servant.

“He’s willing to give to younger students and mentor younger students and help out any way possible in the community and in the school,” Selchert said.

Rabe is planning to go to Morningside College in Iowa to study agronomy and ag business.

For being named our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, Rabe receives a $250 scholarship from Clay-Union Electric Corporation, which is a local Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

