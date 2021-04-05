Advertisement

USD vs. SDSU football game canceled due to COVID-19

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The biggest football rivalry in South Dakota will remain sidelined this season.

The upcoming game between South Dakota State University and the University of South Dakota has been canceled due to COVID-19, Missouri Valley Football Conference officials announced Monday. It will not be rescheduled.

The game had been scheduled to take place Saturday at the Dana Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings.

Officials say the game is canceled because of COVID-19 protocols involving USD’s “Tier 1 personnel,” which consists of student-athletes, coaches, and staff.

Both USD and SDSU have now had three straight games canceled due to coronavirus-related issues.

