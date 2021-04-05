Advertisement

Vaccine eligibility opens up to all South Dakotans 16 and older

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem announced last week that starting Monday COVID-19 vaccines will be available to all South Dakotans over the age of 16.

This is the beginning of phase two in the vaccination effort.

Mallory Zeinstra, an Augustana student, is part of the new group of South Dakotans now eligible for the vaccine.

“I actually got the email when I was in Arizona visiting family, and I literally jumped up and was like I’m getting my vaccine right when I get back,” Zeinstra said.

Staff at Sanford say they are prepared for the increase in the number of recipients.

“We have plenty of inventory. We have a large number of vaccines that have been allocated to us. We can do close to 3,500 first-dose vaccines this week,” Sanford Clinic Diretor Stacy Jewett said.

Currently, the only vaccine approved for people under age 18 is Pfizer’s vaccine.

“We are not making a recommendation on which vaccine to get. Our recommendation is to take whatever vaccine is available to you at the time,” Jewett said.

Other states in our region that have opened up vaccine eligibility to those 16 and older include Iowa, North Dakota, and Minnesota. Nebraska is set to do so soon.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls man and woman are drug and abuse charges after police say they were found passed...
Police: Two found passed out in car with 2-year-old
Two Sioux Falls businesses fail alcohol compliance check
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Darrell Hartmann
Fire chief recently arrested for DUI announces retirement
Minnesota wrestling tournament relocates to Sioux Falls
Minnesota wrestling tournament relocates to Sioux Falls

Latest News

New tax return scam targets college students and staff
Senator John Thune sat down with Dakota News Now's Vanessa Gomez to discuss federal spending,...
Watch: Thune discusses COVID-19, southern border crisis, and 2024 presidential election
Some energy consumers in east central South Dakota are hoping to get answers to their questions...
Town hall scheduled for ongoing electric co-ops dispute
Vaccine eligibility opens up to all South Dakotans 16 and older
Vaccine eligibility opens up to all South Dakotans 16 and older
A senior at Gayville-Volin High School is named this week's Touchstone Energy Scholar of the...
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Gayville-Volin High School senior described as driven, positive