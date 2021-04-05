Vaccine eligibility opens up to all South Dakotans 16 and older

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem announced last week that starting Monday COVID-19 vaccines will be available to all South Dakotans over the age of 16.

This is the beginning of phase two in the vaccination effort.

Mallory Zeinstra, an Augustana student, is part of the new group of South Dakotans now eligible for the vaccine.

“I actually got the email when I was in Arizona visiting family, and I literally jumped up and was like I’m getting my vaccine right when I get back,” Zeinstra said.

Staff at Sanford say they are prepared for the increase in the number of recipients.

“We have plenty of inventory. We have a large number of vaccines that have been allocated to us. We can do close to 3,500 first-dose vaccines this week,” Sanford Clinic Diretor Stacy Jewett said.

Currently, the only vaccine approved for people under age 18 is Pfizer’s vaccine.

“We are not making a recommendation on which vaccine to get. Our recommendation is to take whatever vaccine is available to you at the time,” Jewett said.

Other states in our region that have opened up vaccine eligibility to those 16 and older include Iowa, North Dakota, and Minnesota. Nebraska is set to do so soon.

