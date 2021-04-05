Yankton city leaders prepare for marijuana introduction

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The voter-approved IM 26 legalizes medical marijuana in South Dakota and the law would go into effect July 1. While state leaders are considering a special session to discuss rules and regulations, that date is quickly approaching for municipalities throughout the state. Yankton City Manager Amy Leon says some of the immediate issues involve preparation for medical dispensaries. City leaders are putting together an ordinance so an individual can go through the process of putting in a medical marijuana establishment. Leon says they are prepared to make adjustments in accordance with state leaders, but they want to be ahead of the curve.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.