Advertisement

Yankton city leaders prepare for marijuana introduction

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The voter-approved IM 26 legalizes medical marijuana in South Dakota and the law would go into effect July 1. While state leaders are considering a special session to discuss rules and regulations, that date is quickly approaching for municipalities throughout the state. Yankton City Manager Amy Leon says some of the immediate issues involve preparation for medical dispensaries. City leaders are putting together an ordinance so an individual can go through the process of putting in a medical marijuana establishment. Leon says they are prepared to make adjustments in accordance with state leaders, but they want to be ahead of the curve.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls man and woman are drug and abuse charges after police say they were found passed...
Police: Two found passed out in car with 2-year-old
Two Sioux Falls businesses fail alcohol compliance check
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Darrell Hartmann
Fire chief recently arrested for DUI announces retirement
Minnesota wrestling tournament relocates to Sioux Falls
Minnesota wrestling tournament relocates to Sioux Falls

Latest News

New tax return scam targets college students and staff
Senator John Thune sat down with Dakota News Now's Vanessa Gomez to discuss federal spending,...
Watch: Thune discusses COVID-19, southern border crisis, and 2024 presidential election
Some energy consumers in east central South Dakota are hoping to get answers to their questions...
Town hall scheduled for ongoing electric co-ops dispute
Vaccine eligibility opens up to all South Dakotans 16 and older
Vaccine eligibility opens up to all South Dakotans 16 and older
A senior at Gayville-Volin High School is named this week's Touchstone Energy Scholar of the...
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Gayville-Volin High School senior described as driven, positive