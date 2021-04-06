Advertisement

1 hospitalized following Sioux Falls house fire

Crews respond to a fire on W. Burnside Street in Sioux Falls on April 6.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person was injured after a fire broke out at a Sioux Falls home Tuesday morning.

The fire started around 11:40 a.m. at mobile home park on W. Burnside Street, according to Capt. Grant Van Riesen of Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.

When crews arrived, flames and heavy smoke were coming the home. Firefighters got the flames under control within a few minutes. Crews then entered the home, where they found and rescued an adult inside.

The victim was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital. Van Risen said their condition is currently unknown.

No one else was injured during the fire. The cause is still under investigation.

