163 new COVID-19 cases, decrease in active cases reported in South Dakota Tuesday

(KEVN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 163 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 118,680, 114,323 of which are considered recovered by the department of health. Active cases decreased slightly from Monday to 2,419.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 46% of the state’s population has received a COVID-19 vaccine shot. 117,016 South Dakotans have received both shots needed for full immunization from the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. 9,844 South Dakotans have received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

New hospitalizations were also reported Tuesday. The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized for the coronavirus increased by 10 to 98. Overall, 7,068 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

No new deaths were reported Tuesday. The state’s death toll remains at 1,938.

