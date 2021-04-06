Aberdeen’s Sibell a leader in net for the red-hot Wings

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jake Sibell may make it look easy in net, but his road to Aberdeen was anything but.

“He’s had an interesting path and he easily could’ve gave up, becoming the backup in multiple places and being shipped around a little bit.” said Aberdeen Wings’ GM/Head Coach Scott Langer. “And then he ended up in Aberdeen, and he kind of found a home, and this was his year.”

Now in his second year with the Wings, the Isanti, Minnesota native is helping lead the team to one of the best seasons in NAHL history, something he says has been a product of constant work.

“Didn’t know a lot of the guys coming into the year. We were all coming together. But this is what we prepared for all summer. We’ve all worked really hard for this.” said Sibell.

And Sibell has been having a mind-blowing year himself, posting 10 shutouts on the season so far and collecting a 96% save percentage. And that in turn has given him a vote of confidence from the team.

“It’s outstanding, his stats are outstanding. And it starts with work. It starts with in practice. His work ethic is just phenomenal.” said Langer.

Collectively the team has scored 187 goals on the season, and only allowed 54. That leads the league, and Sibell says even though they take games one at a time, their performance and his performance is staggering.

“There’s some points after some games where I look back, and I’m like, ‘How did we just pull that off?’ Or, ‘How did I make that save?’ But it’s all just preparation.” said Sibell.

Now committed to playing collegiate at Niagara University, the only thing left on his plate helping get the Wings back to another national title. But no matter what lies ahead this year, he knows he wouldn’t have wanted to spend it anywhere else but in the Hub City.

“This has been the best two years of my life, being here in Aberdeen. It’s a really special place and a really special hockey organization. And I’m just really appreciative of everything that they’ve done for me, and I’ve got a feeling I’m going to hold them close to my heart as I move forward through college and the rest of my career.”

