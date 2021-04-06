Authorities ID man killed in crash near Goodwin

GOODWIN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State officials have released the name of the man killed in a fertilizer truck crash in northeast South Dakota.

Thirty-three-year-old Aaron Kroshus of Melrose, Minn. died in Friday’s crash, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Authorities say Kroshus was driving a fertilizer truck on a rural road about seven miles north of Goodwin when he lost control on a curve, crashed into the ditch and rolled.

Kroshus died at the scene. Troopers say he was wearing a seat belt.

No one else was involved in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.