Authorities ID man killed in crash near Goodwin
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GOODWIN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State officials have released the name of the man killed in a fertilizer truck crash in northeast South Dakota.
Thirty-three-year-old Aaron Kroshus of Melrose, Minn. died in Friday’s crash, according to the Department of Public Safety.
Authorities say Kroshus was driving a fertilizer truck on a rural road about seven miles north of Goodwin when he lost control on a curve, crashed into the ditch and rolled.
Kroshus died at the scene. Troopers say he was wearing a seat belt.
No one else was involved in the crash.
