Yankton, Codington counties issue burn bans

YANKTON COUNTY, S.D. - UPDATE, 10:45 a.m.: Several counties in eastern South Dakota are implementing burn bans following a spell of dry, windy weather.

Watertown Radio reports Codington County commissioners placed a ban on all open burning on Tuesday. The ban is in effect for one week, and will be reevaluated next Tuesday.

Earlier Thursday, WNAX reported Yankton County commissioners approved a burn ban in their meeting Monday night.

The emergency services manager for Yankton County, Paul Scherschligt, said the resolution that was implemented is something similar to what was done in 2019 and 2012.

“This is actually the same resolution that was put in back at that time. The only difference to this one here, we have a sunset clause if you will in here of May 4th, which would be the commission meeting date. So if it would need to be extended, it could be,” Scherschligt said.

He said he brought the ban forward Monday night because it’s what area fire chiefs were asking for. It could be lifted before May 4th if the firefighters decide it’s safe to do that.

“We would just get together, send an email to you guys saying they’re releasing it, and they feel it’s comfortable to go. Right now, they’re really encouraging you guys as this resolution is stating a temporary burn ban be put in place because of the dry conditions that we’ve got going on in the county,” Scherschligt said.

At the meeting Monday, Scherschligt pointed out that there were four fires in Yankton County on Saturday alone. He said it all came from burning garbage. The commissioners passed the burn ban unanimously.

