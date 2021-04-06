Children’s Home Society announces several leadership changes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Children’s Home Society of South Dakota on Tuesday announced a number of key leadership changes within the organization.

CHS leaders say the changes will help the organization meet evolve to meet the changing needs of children and families across the state.

Ondrea Patzlaff, a 14-year veteran of CHS, fills a newly created position as statewide Director of Residential Treatment, which supervises both the Sioux Falls and Black Hills Residential Program Directors.

“Ondrea has earned a high level of trust and respect from staff in all departments of our organization,” says Chief Operating Officer Karl Jegeris.

“This trust is due to her caring, compassionate and highly professional clinical abilities, along with the daily tenacity and focused efforts to help others, both clients and co-workers,” he says. “I am confident in her ability to continue to cultivate our residential and overall culture to be in line with our values, vision and strategic plan.”

Teresa Pick joins CHS as Director of Human Resources, which is another new position. She will focus on creating a new employee onboarding experience, helping implement a new Employee Resource Center and expanding employee development and training.

“Teresa brings to CHS an impressive history of HR expertise, with a strong background in the areas of total rewards, culture and engagement,” says Mark Niemeyer, Chief People Officer.

Previously Pick was with Sanford Health and Great Western Bank, serving in a variety of HR roles.

CHS named Lisa Johnson, another 14-year CHS veteran, to fill the Sioux Falls Residential Program Director position being vacated by longtime CHS employee Sue Williams, who is retiring.

“Lisa fully understands the needs of children who have suffered trauma,” says Williams. “Her depth of clinical expertise, warmth of heart and belief in the CHS mission will make her the greatest SFCH Program Director ever!”

Finally, Chelsie Ogaard, the CHS Black Hills Community Based Services Program Director, will assume statewide leadership of Community Based Services, overseeing three employees in Sioux Falls and six in the Black Hills.

Ogaard has been with CHS for a little over a year; previously, she held statewide leadership positions with Lutheran Social Services. “Chelsie has built foundational skills that will serve us well as we continue to innovate and to adapt to changing needs related to Community Based Services,” says Jegeris.

