Florida lawmakers plan $200M to clean, close leaky reservoir

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers have proposed spending $200 million to clean up and close the wastewater reservoir that triggered evacuations of homes and businesses amid fears it would burst open and cause massive flooding.

But it was not immediately clear how officials plan to tackle the huge engineering challenge.

Republican State Senate president Wilton Simpson says a committee on Wednesday will take up an amendment to use federal stimulus money for the project.

A House committee is also expected to consider a similar bill.

More than 300 homes and local businesses were evacuated when the reservoir holding millions of gallons of wastewater water appeared poised to burst open.

Piney Point Update

4 p.m. Press Conference from the EOC

Posted by Manatee County, Florida Government on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

