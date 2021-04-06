Advertisement

From the 70s to winter storm warning in South Dakota

File photo.
File photo.(Nick Nelson)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - From summer-like temperatures to a winter storm warning, the weather in western South Dakota has been all over the map in recent days.

The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a winter storm warning for 6 inches or more of snow Tuesday in the higher elevations of the Black Hills. Any accumulation shouldn’t be around long with temperatures in the region returning to the mid-60s by Thursday.

The weather service expected snow over the Black Hills to taper off Tuesday night. While higher amount of snow are possible near the foothills, Rapid City is expected to get anywhere from a dusting to 2 inches.

Meantime, the central and eastern parts of the state could see several days of rain along with some potential thunderstorms through the next few days. Meteorologist Aaron Doudna says a few storms had already popped up in south central South Dakota by Tuesday morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

