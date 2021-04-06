Advertisement

McCrossan Boys Ranch Banquet Auction returns with hybrid format

By Scott Engen
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - McCrossan Boys Ranch is gearing up for what they’re calling “The Wildest Banquet Auction in the Midwest.”

The evening is a fundraiser for their program, and it’s happening Thursday night, April 8, at the Sioux Falls Arena.

For more than 60 years, McCrossan Boys Ranch has been serving at-risk youth.

Brian Roegiers has been the ranch’s Executive Director for 23 of those years, with nearly double that experienced in the Child and Youth Care field.

“You get caught up in the fact that you’re going to work every day trying to make a difference in a young person’s life and it touches you in the heart, and keeps that passion going, even after 40 years,” Roegiers said.

Boys at McCrossan’s are surrounded by dedicated and caring individuals, who help prepare them for life outside the ranch.

“They come from backgrounds where they’ve had a rough go of it,” Roegiers said. “We bring them out here, it takes them a while to learn how to trust us, but we build a program around nurturance and accountability.”

McCrossan Boys Ranch relies on its annual banquet auction to help fund services and ranch-based activities.

“We have so many different programs for our boys and it’s not cheap,” Christy Menning, Director of Development at McCrossan Boys Ranch, said. “We have tons of success stories out there, and the support that people give truly makes a difference and it helps change lives out here.”

Due to the pandemic, last year the event was held entirely online. But this year, the banquet is back, with a hybrid format.

“This will be the first time that we will actually do it in-person and then also stream it online,” Menning said. “So, we’re really excited to be able to offer that option so that anyone who wants to join in can attend.”

The McCrossan Boys Ranch Banquet Auction begins at 5:30 Thursday night.

For ticket information, click here.

