Minnesota hospitalizations climb as virus cases trend upward

(Dakota news now)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota health officials say nearly 500 Minnesotans are currently hospitalized due to the coronavirus as case numbers continue to rise despite the state’s vaccination campaign.

About 497 Minnesotans are hospitalized Tuesday, including 114 in intensive care. Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says the state’s efforts to prioritize vaccinations in populations most vulnerable to the virus could prevent a spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

As of Sunday, more than 1.8 million Minnesotans had received at least one dose of vaccine, and nearly 1.2 million were fully vaccinated.

