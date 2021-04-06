Advertisement

More Showers and Thunderstorms

Severe Storms Possible Again
By Tyler Roney
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 3:21 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After the record breaking temperatures some of us had yesterday, we’ve cooled down quite a bit today and we’ll remain even cooler over the next few days. On top of that, we’re going to continue to be tracking more showers and thunderstorms.

Similar to what we saw last night, severe weather will be possible mainly in southeastern South Dakota, northeastern Nebraska, and northwestern Iowa. The main risks would be for hail and damaging wind gusts. This will stick around tonight and into early Wednesday morning. Rain will be on and off again during the day on Wednesday as the severe weather threat weakens for Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower 50′s.

Heading into Thursday, more rain is likely mainly along I-29, but western South Dakota will actually wind up seeing some sunshine and warmer temperatures. For example, we’ll get into the 60′s in Pierre, but be stuck in the lower 50′s in Sioux Falls. Some lingering rain will be possible on Friday.

This weekend will bring sunshine and temperatures back in the 60′s. We’re tracking another chance for some rainfall and potentially some snowflakes next Monday and Tuesday as highs cool briefly into the mid to upper 40′s.

