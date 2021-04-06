Advertisement

Rep. Dusty Johnson gets COVID shot, promotes vaccination

Rep. Johnson received a shot for the COVID-19 vaccine in an effort to promote widespread...
Rep. Johnson received a shot for the COVID-19 vaccine in an effort to promote widespread vaccinations in order to extinguish the pandemic.(Dakota News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson has received a shot for the COVID-19 vaccine in Sioux Falls, South Dakota as part of an effort to promote widespread vaccinations in order to extinguish the pandemic.

Johnson, a Republican, says, “This is how we get back to normal.” South Dakota opened vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 and older Monday, and it has recorded one of the nation’s highest rates of people fully vaccinated.

But the congressman noted that as a man in his 40s, he represented a demographic that has been hesitant to get a vaccine.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls man and woman are drug and abuse charges after police say they were found passed...
Police: Two found passed out in car with 2-year-old
Darrell Hartmann
Fire chief recently arrested for DUI announces retirement
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Dozens of couples booked their weddings as far as one year out to get the specific date of...
Save the date: Couples rush to get married on 4/3/21 in Las Vegas
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says crews are working to prevent the collapse of a large wastewater...
Florida works to avoid “catastrophic” pond collapse

Latest News

Authorities ID man killed in crash near Goodwin
From left to right: Theresa Pick, Chelsie Ogaard, Ondrea Paztlaff, and Lisa Johnson
Children’s Home Society announces several leadership changes
Crews respond to a fire on W. Burnside Street in Sioux Falls on April 6.
1 hospitalized following Sioux Falls house fire
A community of tiny homes designed for homeless veterans and their families could be coming to...
Tiny-home village for veterans planned in northwest Sioux Falls