Rep. Dusty Johnson gets COVID shot, promotes vaccination

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson has received a shot for the COVID-19 vaccine in Sioux Falls, South Dakota as part of an effort to promote widespread vaccinations in order to extinguish the pandemic.

Johnson, a Republican, says, “This is how we get back to normal.” South Dakota opened vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 and older Monday, and it has recorded one of the nation’s highest rates of people fully vaccinated.

But the congressman noted that as a man in his 40s, he represented a demographic that has been hesitant to get a vaccine.

Today, I received my COVID-19 vaccine & spent time helping get folks checked in for their vaccinations. This past year has been full of so much pain for many South Dakotans - but hope is here. All South Dakotans over 16 are now eligible - please do your part and sign up today! pic.twitter.com/l31q9VKIdh — Rep. Dusty Johnson (@RepDustyJohnson) April 6, 2021

