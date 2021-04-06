Sioux Falls police warn of check-cashing scam

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in Sioux Falls say they are investigating a scam where a homeless man was asked to help cash checks but was ultimately swindled and robbed of his positions.

Police say even though the homeless man was a victim in the crime, he could potentially face charges for committing an illegal act.

The victim notified police of the scam Monday, according to Lt. Adam Petersen of the Sioux Falls Police Department. He told police he was approached by three men in a black minivan with California license plates. They asked the victim for help cashing payroll checks for undocumented immigrants at banks around the city.

The suspects promised the victim 10% of the final amount for his assistance. He ultimately helped them cash $21,000 in checks around the city.

Once they were finished, the suspects game the homeless man $10 to prepay for gas at a gas station. Once the victim left the minivan, the three men drove off with the victims’ possessions still inside the vehicle.

The homeless man has not been arrested, but Petersen said he could face charges later in the investigation.

Petersen said this is a scam police have seen pop up frequently in the community. He said it may be picking up again, as this is the second time in the past two weeks a scam like this was reported.

