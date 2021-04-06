Advertisement

Sioux Falls puts out call for artists to beautify storm drains

File photo.
File photo.(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls is looking for local artists to add some color and vibrancy to storm drains in the city.

Officials announced Tuesday the city is once again looking to expand its Storm Inlet Painting Project. It’s part of an effort to provide a unique canvas for public art, as well as an opportunity to highlight the need to protect our water systems.

Six to seven storm drain inlets are available for organizations or individuals to submit design proposals. Officials say each proposal should include artwork that includes messages supporting water quality initiatives. Artists will be asked to propose an inlet location. Location will be contingent on City approval.

The winning artists will receive $200 compensation. Proposals are due by April 30. The designs will be reviewed, and the winning artists will be selected by the City of Sioux Falls and the Visual Arts Commission.

To find out more about the project, visit siouxfalls.org/green.

The City is partnering with Norberg Paints, who has donated all of the supplies for the project, including a special sealant that will be applied once all of the paintings are complete to help keep the murals intact. Officials say when the artwork begins to fade, it will be completely removed to ensure the paint doesn’t end up in the storm drains.

