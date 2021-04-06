Advertisement

Tiny-home village for veterans planned in northwest Sioux Falls

A community of tiny homes designed for homeless veterans and their families could be coming to...
A community of tiny homes designed for homeless veterans and their families could be coming to northwest Sioux Falls.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Pigeon605) - A community of tiny homes designed for homeless veterans and their families could be coming to northwest Sioux Falls.

It’s thanks to a team of city officials from different departments who pursued the project as part of a leadership development program.

“There were so many times we thought this thing was dead, and it just kept going,” said Jason Bieber, senior planner, who first started working on it nearly three years ago.

What does that look like?

In Kansas City, it became this: a village of 49 tiny homes with wraparound case management services and walk-in support services.

The village opened in 2018, and the experience made the nonprofit realize “there wasn’t just a need for this in Kansas City but in every metro in America,” Hendershot said.

Community leaders nationwide began hearing about it and reaching out. The Veterans Community Project set a goal of having eight villages nationwide by the end of 2022.

One is under development in the Denver area and another is in St. Louis.

Sioux Falls, thanks to the group of city officials that approved the project, is in line to become the fourth location.

Read more of this story on Pigeon605.com.

