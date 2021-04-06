Advertisement

Veteran believed to be nation’s oldest living general celebrates 107th birthday

By KABC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 2:37 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) - An Air Force veteran in California celebrated his 107th birthday with cake, a motorcycle ride and a military honor guard tribute.

Hundreds gathered Saturday in Riverside, California to celebrate the 107th birthday of retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Harry Goldsworthy, who’s believed to be the nation’s oldest living general.

Goldsworthy got the party going in style by arriving on a motorcycle driven by a member of the Southern California Patriot Guard Riders.

He received a military honor guard tribute and certificate of appreciation for his service to our country.

In a speech, Goldsworthy proved he’s still witty and sharp as they come.

“I get asked all the time, ‘What did you do to live so long?’ I tell them I think it’s just God’s will. Sometimes I wonder whether he’s rewarding me or punishing me,” he said jokingly.

Goldsworthy also says his secret to a long life is to drink a shot of vodka every night before bed.

Copyright 2021 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls man and woman are drug and abuse charges after police say they were found passed...
Police: Two found passed out in car with 2-year-old
Darrell Hartmann
Fire chief recently arrested for DUI announces retirement
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Dozens of couples booked their weddings as far as one year out to get the specific date of...
Save the date: Couples rush to get married on 4/3/21 in Las Vegas
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says crews are working to prevent the collapse of a large wastewater...
Florida works to avoid “catastrophic” pond collapse

Latest News

President Joe Biden announced every adult in the country will be eligible to be vaccinated by...
Biden makes all adults eligible for a vaccine on April 19
Derek Chauvin, 45, is charged with murder and manslaughter in 46-year-old George Floyd’s May 25...
Police official: Chauvin trained to avoid neck pressure
President Joe Biden announced every adult in the country will be eligible to be vaccinated by...
Biden moving COVID vaccine eligibility date up
The 77-acre Piney Point reservoir is located in Manatee County, just south of the Tampa Bay area.
Florida lawmakers plan $200M to clean, close leaky reservoir
After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base...
Petty officer shoots 2 sailors; is stopped, killed on base