Watertown names finalists for new City Manager position

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Watertown City Council has unveiled its list of finalists of candidates to fill the the new position of city manager.

Watertown voters approved the transition to a city manager-led government back in 2019. The city manager will take over day-to-day operations of the city, while the position of mayor will be changed to a part-time role.

The following is a list of finalists along with their qualifications provided by Watertown City Attorney Matt Roby:

Kelli Bourgeois is currently serves as the City Manager for the City of Columbia Heights, MN, where she has served for approximately 2.25 years. She previously served as their Human Resources Director/Assistant City Manager for 4.5 years. Prior to that, she served as the City of Becker, MN, Assistant City Administrator for 5.5 years and in two additional roles there as Community Development Director and City Planner for a total of over 16 years. Ms. Bourgeois has also previously served as a Planner and Senior Planner for the South Eastern Council of Governments for 3.5 years. Since 2015, she has also served as the Township Attorney for Elk River and the City Attorney for Princeton. Ms. Bourgeois is an ICMA Credentialed Manager and holds a bachelor’s degree in Local & Urban Affairs from St. Cloud University, MN, and a Juris Doctor Degree from Hamline University School of Law, MN.

Amanda Mack is currently the City Manager for the City of Spencer, MN, where she has served for approximately 3.25 years. Prior to her position in Spencer, Ms. Mack was a City Manager in Canton, SD, for two years, and City Administrator for Worthing, SD, where she served for approximately 1.5 years. She also served as a Consultant for River Bluff Strategies in Sioux Falls, SD, for approximately 2.25 years and as UniServ Director for the South Dakota Education Association for approximately 2.5 years. Ms. Mack holds a bachelor’s degree in History and Political Science from South Dakota State University in Brookings, SD, and an Executive Master of Public Administration from the University of South Dakota, Vermillion, SD. Ms. Mack completed the ICMA Emerging Leaders Development Program Certification and holds an Economic Development Certification from the University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institution.

Pat Oman most recently served as the Mille Lacs County Administrator where he served for six years. Prior to this, he was the City Administrator/Executive Director HRA for the City of Moose Lake, MN, for two years, the Director of Economic Development/Executive Director County EDA/HRA for Carlton County, MN, for eight years, the Economic Development Director/Community Development Director for the East Central Regional Development Commission for one year, and the Executive Director for the Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation in Wisconsin for two years. Mr. Oman holds a bachelor’s degree in Arts History, a bachelor’s degree in Biology, a master’s degree in Manufacturing Systems, and a master’s degree in Business Administration.

Jon Radermacher is currently serving as the City Administrator for the City of Little Falls, MN, where he has been in the position for approximately six years. Prior to that, he served as the City Manager for the City of Madison, MN, for approximately five years. Mr. Radermacher holds bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Criminal Justice and a master’s degree in Public Administration, all from the University of South Dakota- Vermillion. Mr. Radermacher completed the ICMA Leadership Development Program and the ICMA Academy of Leadership Excellence Program.

Heath VonEye currently serves as the City Engineer and Public Works Director for the City of Watertown, SD, where he has been employed for over 2.5 years. Prior to his current employment, he served as the Director of Development Services and City Engineer for the City of Gillette, WY, for approximately one year, and as the City Engineer/Planning Manager for the same organization for over 5.5 years. Mr. VonEye holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Civil Engineering from South Dakota State University.

