1 person dies, 8 injured in crash in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died and eight other people received injuries in a crash that happened Sunday night on I-90, east of Murdo. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 34-year-old man lost control while driving an SUV that was pulling a trailer. The vehicle and trailer went into the ditch and rolled.

The driver was taken to the hospital along with eight other passengers. One of them, a 33-year-old woman, had been thrown from the vehicle and died at a Sioux Falls hospital as a result.

All of the other passengers are expected to be okay. They range in age from 3 to 15 years old.

