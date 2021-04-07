Advertisement

1 person dies, 8 injured in crash in Jones County

A crash in Jones County Sunday night killed one person and sent eight people to the hospital,...
A crash in Jones County Sunday night killed one person and sent eight people to the hospital, seven of them kids.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died and eight other people received injuries in a crash that happened Sunday night on I-90, east of Murdo. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 34-year-old man lost control while driving an SUV that was pulling a trailer. The vehicle and trailer went into the ditch and rolled.

The driver was taken to the hospital along with eight other passengers. One of them, a 33-year-old woman, had been thrown from the vehicle and died at a Sioux Falls hospital as a result.

All of the other passengers are expected to be okay. They range in age from 3 to 15 years old.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

