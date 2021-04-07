Advertisement

295 new COVID-19 cases, nearly 100 new active cases reported in South Dakota Wednesday

The drive-thru COVID testing is free and will occur in ten communities, and the closest sites are Martin, Custer, and Spearfish.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 295 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as 47% of the state receives at least one vaccine shot.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 118,975, 114,256 of which are considered recovered by the department of health. Active cases in the state increased by 92 from Tuesday to 2,511.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health 47% of the state has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 179,738 South Dakotans have received both shots needed for full immunization with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. 10,524 South Dakotans have received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Current hospitalizations in the state decreased slightly from Tuesday. Currently, 94 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the coronavirus. Overall, 7,087 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday. The state’s death toll remains at 1,938.

