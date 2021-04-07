Community readers come together for storytelling event for REACH

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The virtual storytelling event will be Friday starting at 7:00 AM. All of the money raised at the event will benefit REACH literacy.

For 12 hours until 7:00 PM that day, special guests from the community will read stories, books, poems, and essays. Some of the readers include Mayor Paul TenHaken, Billie Sutton, the theater group from Augustana University, and leaders from Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and the police department. More than 70 readers will be part of Friday’s event. People can purchase tickets for the read-a-thon online for $20. Then, they will be able to get on a Zoom link to join the event wherever they are.

The proceeds from this event will support the organization’s adult and youth literacy programs. Volunteer tutors help provide literacy instruction and experiences for adults and kids. Tutoring has been temporarily stopped because of the pandemic, but the staff is hoping to be back to normal by August of this year. Funds from the storytelling event will keep the programs free for learners. REACH has been able to reach learners virtually during the pandemic, especially working with kids at Anne Sullivan Elementary School in Sioux Falls.

