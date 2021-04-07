Advertisement

Community readers come together for storytelling event for REACH

By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The virtual storytelling event will be Friday starting at 7:00 AM. All of the money raised at the event will benefit REACH literacy.

For 12 hours until 7:00 PM that day, special guests from the community will read stories, books, poems, and essays. Some of the readers include Mayor Paul TenHaken, Billie Sutton, the theater group from Augustana University, and leaders from Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and the police department. More than 70 readers will be part of Friday’s event. People can purchase tickets for the read-a-thon online for $20. Then, they will be able to get on a Zoom link to join the event wherever they are.

The proceeds from this event will support the organization’s adult and youth literacy programs. Volunteer tutors help provide literacy instruction and experiences for adults and kids. Tutoring has been temporarily stopped because of the pandemic, but the staff is hoping to be back to normal by August of this year. Funds from the storytelling event will keep the programs free for learners. REACH has been able to reach learners virtually during the pandemic, especially working with kids at Anne Sullivan Elementary School in Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls man and woman are drug and abuse charges after police say they were found passed...
Police: Two found passed out in car with 2-year-old
File photo.
From the 70s to winter storm warning in South Dakota
A community of tiny homes designed for homeless veterans and their families could be coming to...
Tiny-home village for veterans planned in northwest Sioux Falls
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
A crash in Jones County Sunday night killed one person and sent eight people to the hospital,...
1 person dies, 8 injured in crash in Jones County

Latest News

Authorities seized more than eight pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop in west Sioux...
Police: Sioux Falls traffic stop leads to marijuana bust
The drive-thru COVID testing is free and will occur in ten communities, and the closest sites...
295 new COVID-19 cases, nearly 100 new active cases reported in South Dakota Wednesday
Governor Kristi Noem sits down with Austin Goss for a wide-ranging interview on a variety of...
Watch: Noem discusses her agenda in possible 2021 special legislative session
Noem discusses banning vaccine passport
Noem discusses banning vaccine passports
Governor Kristi Noem sits down with Austin Goss for a wide-ranging interview on a variety of...
Governor Kristi Noem full interview