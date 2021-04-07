Eric Church to perform in Sioux Falls in 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Country superstar Eric Church will perform at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

It will be part of his “Gather Again” tour, which will be live in-person concerts. The tour kicks off in the fall on September 17th in Lexington, KY. It will include 55 cities throughout the United States and Canada, ending in Madison Square Garden in New York.

Tickets for the Sioux Falls show will go on sale May 7th at 10:00 AM. Presale tickets will go on sale May 4th for Church’s fan club called Church Choir. People can register to be part of the Church Choir on Church’s website.

Church was praised by Rolline Stone in the magazine’s April issue for how he “has maneuvered the Nashville system, remaining dedicated to the power of down-the-center hitmaking even as he’s helped expand the parameters of the genre,” and has passionately taken a leadership role in the industry’s return to touring. He is appearing in an upcoming PSA promoting vaccine education as well. It will premiere during the ACM Awards on Sunday, April 18th.

Church is the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year and 10-time Grammy nominee. He’s had several hits, including “Smoke a Little Smoke,” “Round Here Buzz,” and “Springsteen.” His most recent project is a triple album. The trio set, Heart & Soul, will be released on separate days starting April 16th.

