Food for brainpower to add to your diet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Food is fuel and there’s no doubt putting good fuel into the body makes it run more efficiently.

Everyone has the power to improve their brainpower, just by changing the way they eat.

“Picking high-quality foods that are rich in antioxidants, different vitamins, are going to be what we call your brainpower foods,” Trisha Dohn, Well365 Owner & CEO, said.

“(Brainpower foods are) foods that help with your memory, foods that help with your cognitive decision making, boosting your mood, all things that help you stay your best self throughout the day, whether you’re going to work or just having your day-to-day activities.”

Dohn says skipping processed foods and those with a high sugar content will also help keep inflammation away and reduce brain fog.

“Sugar can actually create higher anxiety for individuals and jump your insulin to where you’re actually going to get more lethargic throughout the day,” Dohn said.

Dohn says when you focus on incorporating the best ingredients and whole foods into your diet, you certainly see and feel a difference in your health.

“You’re going to find a lot of your fresh fruit, fresh berries, fresh vegetables, dark greens, all of those will be great choices,” Dohn said.

Combing brainpower foods together, and getting creative, is a perfect way to ensure a balanced diet.

“You may not like a food one way, but trying a different recipe or incorporating it in a different way will make you enjoy it a little bit more.”

