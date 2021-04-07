More Rain on the Way

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re continuing to track some on and off again rainfall for the rest of today and even into tonight. Another round of rain is on the way primarily for the eastern half of the area for Thursday, but there will be some sunshine returning for the western parts of the region resulting in highs climbing into the 60′s! We’ll be stuck in the 40′s to the east.

Friday there will be a slight chance for some light rain as highs get into the mid to upper 50′s to near 60. That will lead to a pleasant weekend for many of us with sunshine on Saturday as highs continue to stay in the upper 50′s to the lower 60′s. Most of us will see sunshine on Sunday with highs in the 60′s, but we’re tracking a chance for rain in northern South Dakota around places like Aberdeen which will cool that area down to the upper 50′s.

More rain chances are on the way for Monday for everyone with highs falling to the upper 40′s north and 50′s elsewhere. Next week the focus will be on cooler temperatures as much of the week will only see highs in the 40′s and morning lows falling into the upper 20′s to the lower 30′s. That will start a streak of below normal temperatures for awhile.

