Police: Sioux Falls traffic stop leads to marijuana bust

Authorities seized more than eight pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop in west Sioux Falls Tuesday.
Authorities seized more than eight pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop in west Sioux Falls Tuesday.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities seized more than eight pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop in west Sioux Falls Tuesday.

Sioux Falls Police say a patrolling officer stopped a vehicle that had tinted windows that were too dark near 41st Street and Sertoma Avenue. Police say the officer noticed a concealed handgun inside which prompted a search of the car.

During the search, authorities seized 2.6 lbs. of marijuana and a small amount of marijuana wax. The Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force obtained a warrant for the suspects’ home. Inside the residence, authorities seized 5.9 lbs. of marijuana and 3 lbs of marijuana edibles.

21-year-old Wedo A. Peter and 20-year-old Courtney Jade Nelson were arrested on multiple drug charges, including distribution. Peter was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon with intent to commit a felony.

